Burghley House story-writing competition launched for children
Children are being invited to take part in a competition to bring history to life.
‘Beastly Boring Burghley’ is a story-writing contest celebrating 500th since the birth of William Cecil, the first Lord Burghley and one of Tudor England’s most powerful figures.
The 500-word story competition is open to youngsters in two categories - those aged six to eight years, and nine to 11 years. Entries should be based around the child’s favourite historical character, setting or location.
Prizes include family tickets to Burghley House, with the top story in each category earning the author a children’s gift hamper, a guided tour of Burghley and afternoon tea for their family in the Orangery.
Entries should be sent to beastlyboringstory@burghley.co.uk by May 8.
