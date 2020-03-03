Home   News   Article

Burghley House story-writing competition launched for children

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 03 March 2020

Children are being invited to take part in a competition to bring history to life.

‘Beastly Boring Burghley’ is a story-writing contest celebrating 500th since the birth of William Cecil, the first Lord Burghley and one of Tudor England’s most powerful figures.

The 500-word story competition is open to youngsters in two categories - those aged six to eight years, and nine to 11 years. Entries should be based around the child’s favourite historical character, setting or location.

Children are invited to write a 500-word story as part of the celebrations for William Cecil's 500th birthday
Prizes include family tickets to Burghley House, with the top story in each category earning the author a children’s gift hamper, a guided tour of Burghley and afternoon tea for their family in the Orangery.

Entries should be sent to beastlyboringstory@burghley.co.uk by May 8.

