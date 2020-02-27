An 84-year-old man has appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on allegations of historic sexual abuse of children, some of it dating back more than 60 years.

William Clapham of Drift Avenue, Stamford, who appeared via a video link, faces a total of 15 charges dating back to January 1957 and ending in September 2013.

The allegations involve a number of children - six different girls and one boy - between the ages of six and 15 and all but one are said to have taken place in Stamford.

Boston Magistrates'Court (24019041)

The other charge relates to an incident in Lincoln.

Clapham will now appear at Lincoln Crown Court with a first hearing on March 25.

He was granted unconditional bail.

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more CourtsCrimeStamford