Elderly people are worried about becoming lonely and isolated when a day centre closes this month.

Guests attending a weekly lunch at Christ Church in Stamford were told last week the service is being scrapped.

Attendance has fallen since the winter and the service is now running at a deficit of £350 a month due to the cost of transport, food and entertainment.

Christ Church Day Centre is closing at the end of the month

The last session will take place on Wednesday, June 28.

Margaret Young has been a regular member for 15 years. She said: “It means a lot to me because it’s the only place I meet people. I joined when I lost my husband because it was the only place to mix with others. We talk and have a good laugh.”

Many of the users live alone and have little or no contact with others during the rest of the week.

Christ Church Day Centre is closing at the end of the month

Ann Bailey joined a year ago when he husband died. She said: “I was very lonely and needed the companionship. Everyone has been so welcoming. Without something like this, those who live alone wouldn’t see anyone from Monday to Sunday.

“I don’t know what I’ll do without it. It’s devastating.”

The Rev Anthony Laotan, vicar of Christ Church in Green Lane, said the decision was “hard news to break” but it comes down to finances. Clients pay £12 per session, or £10 if they don’t require transport, but this does not cover outgoings.

He hopes the church can continue to serve the older community in other ways and a meeting will take place next week to discuss the options.

Christ Church Day Centre is closing at the end of the month

He said: “We’ve been contacted by a couple of groups about how they can help.

“The day centre will close this month but we hope to contact those who use it during the summer about what other options there are.”

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), who is South Kesteven district councillor for Stamford St George’s ward, has called for the service to be saved.

She has been involved in delivering community services at Christ Church in Green Lane and is working to save or replace the day centre with a similar service.

Christ Church Day Centre is closing at the end of the month

Volunteers from the day centre have offered her their support.

Tina Bland, a volunteer for 15 years, said: “It’s not just a day centre. When people are coming to us each week, we can see if there’s a problem and we can get them help.

“I worry they will become lonely and depressed with nowhere to go.”

Coun Rayside is asking people to get in touch with their solutions. She is keen to hear from anyone who can offer an alternative venue to get in touch at rhea.rayside@southkesteven.gov.uk

She said: “People were crying when they were told the news. If someone can offer a location for the project to continue, I’m happy to take it on myself.”