The proportion of pensioners to working age people in South Kesteven will jump in the coming years, according to new figures.

In seven years' time there are expected to be 415 people of state pension age (aged 67 and over) in South Kesteven for every 1,000 people still working. The current rate is about 380.

In Rutland, people of state pension age is anticipated to rise to 481 for every 1,000 still working.

The anticipated ratio, produced by the Office for National Statistics, takes into account migration from overseas and other parts of the UK, based on trends for the past 10 years.

Most of the lowest ratios are in London boroughs with growing young populations, such as Tower Hamlets. The highest will be 679 in more rural West Somerset.

According to population projections there are currently 32,424 people of pension age in South Kesteven and 85,335 of working age. In Rutland there are about 9,895 people of pension age and 22,653 of working age.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: "Many will be surprised by how much older people contribute to society including a great deal of knowledge, skill and energy. Whether they are volunteers, informal carers or paid employees, many are redefining what it means to be ‘an older person'."

She added: “We also need to create age friendly communities that offer a good quality of life across the generations, by designing environments that are safe and pleasant to live in, with good local facilities and open spaces."

Age Concern in Rutland has helped to launch successful Men in Sheds and Women in Sheds activity groups. Pictured is Men in Sheds co-ordinator Brian Lee, who recently had to find new premises after the group's numbers swelled.