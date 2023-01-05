Car parks operated by South Kesteven District Council have been upgraded to allow card and contactless payment.

The change means that customers will be able to pay with cash or by card.

The previous option to pay over the phone is no longer available.

Cattle Market car park in Stamford

The council says the new payment system will enable "faster, more convenient transactions" and reduce the need for people to use coins.

It was discussed at a recent meeting of Stamford Town Council.

Cabinet member Coun Mark Whittington (Con - Grantham) said: "This is a genuine focus on convenience for the motorist.

Wharf Road car park in Stamford

“By providing a contactless and card option we are helping to reduce any queues around ticketing machines and also help people struggling for the correct change at a time when many people prefer not to use cash in a post-covid world.

"The ticket machines are now reprogrammed to meet this requirement and still provide a paper ticket for display in the windscreen.

"We have been communicating with car park-users about this positive development and hope it will make life easier for those who visit, work and shop in South Kesteven."

South Kesteven District Council operates 14 car parks with charges.

In Stamford there are North Street (107 spaces), Bath Row (97 spaces), St Leonard's Street (34 spaces), Scotgate (65 spaces), Wharf Road (224 spaces) and Cattle Market (275 spaces).

In Grantham there are Welham Street (328 spaces), Guildhall Street (88 spaces), Watergate (100 spaces), Wharf Road (260 spaces) and Conduit Lane (47 spaces).