Stamford residents have been invited to visit a family of peregrine falcons.

Two magnificent birds of prey set up home in the spire of Stamford’s All Saints' last summer and have recently welcomed a pair of chicks.

The family of falcons has become a familiar sight to the people of Stamford as they swoop around Red Lion Square.

Peregrine chicks at All Saints' Church in Stamford

Now, the church has invited people to view them from Red Lion Square between 1pm and 5pm today (July 7).

A team of special conservationists led by Dr Tim Mackrill will be in attendance.