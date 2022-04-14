The number of people receiving Universal Credit has increased.

In February, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in South Kesteven was 10,113.

This rose by less than one per cent to 10,185.

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor in Lincolnshire, said: “There are record levels of vacancies across the country and our top priority is to work with employers and jobseekers to match the right job with the right person.”

A small jobfair is set to take place on Wednesday at the Job Centre in St John’s Street with Red Robin Recruitment, New College Stamford and The Orders of St John Care Trust attending.

In Rutland, 1,717 people were receiving Universal Credit in February. This rose by seven people in March.

Currently more than 100 jobs are available within 10 miles of Stamford which can be found here.