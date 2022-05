Families enjoyed a splashing good time at the opening of an outdoor swimming pool.

Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool, which dates back 101 years in the town’s history, was alive with the sound of fun and laughter on Saturday (May 28), the first day of its summer season.

Mandy Delaine-Smith, chairman of the Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool committee, said: “The opening went really well - so many people turned up.