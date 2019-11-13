People flocked to a vintage fair selling toys, accessories, homeware and paintings at Stamford Arts Centre on Sunday (November 10).

Stallholders ranged from people with their own vintage businesses to those who simply see it as a hobby.

The event attracted more than 400 people, who came along to browse the variety of stalls selling everything from teacups to brooches.

Sharon from Harris Hair at Combs and Curls with her 1940s ephemera

Isobel Pearce, organiser of the event, said: “It was really successful.

“Stamford is a small town so to have 400 people come on a Sunday is really good.”

She added that ll the sellers seemed happy with how it went too.

Tracy Needham with her display

Sue, who had a vintage toy and homeware stall at the fair, said: “It’s like a hobby really.

“I particularly like the fair at Stamford and really enjoyed attending.”

Isobel added: “I want to thank those who came out and supported this local event.”

Some of the pieces on Isobel’s stall can be found on Etsy through her business, The Vintage Gem shop.

Margaret Young puts the finishing touches to her stand

She said: “I’ve always had a passion for vintage and antiques.”

This is the last 'Stamford Vintage Fayre' to be held until Spring next year.

It runs three to four times a year and information about upcoming events will be posted on the Stamford Vintage Fayre's Facebook page.

Sue Hedges at her stall

