Dogs could be banned from a town’s tennis courts if people express their views in a public consultation.

People are being invited to have their say on powers that help a council to tackle anti-social behaviour in public places.

Misdemeanours such as dog fouling, letting dogs off leads, and exercising dogs in places from which they are banned – as well as drinking alcohol in certain areas – are covered by three-year Public Spaces Protection Orders.

Dogs could be banned from the tennis courts at Stamford Recreation Ground

It is now time for the current orders in place in South Kesteven to be renewed or amended. A proposed amendment is to add the tennis courts at Stamford Recreation Ground to the list of areas where dogs should not be exercised.

A new order is also proposed to target vehicle-related anti-social behaviour in Stamford’s Cattlemarket and Bath Row car parks.

Public Spaces Protection Orders are part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and are designed to prevent actions that might have a negative impact on quality of life within a community.

Signs on Stamford Recreation Ground

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem – Stamford St George’s), cabinet member for people and communities, said: “These orders are not about restricting responsible behaviour – they offer a way of helping to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour that can damage communities.

“By letting us know if they agree with the existing and proposed orders, residents will be helping to inform our approach to tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Taking part in the consultation will also enable people to highlight specific areas of concern, which will be used by the council’s neighbourhoods team to direct its regular patrols.”

Public Spaces Protection Orders that could be renewed in South Kesteven require anyone in charge of a dog in a public space to:

• Pick up their pet waste

• Keep their dog on a lead no more than one metre long when asked to do so by an authorised officer

• Keep dogs out of enclosed play areas

Another order is in place that means people can be asked by an authorised officer to stop drinking alcohol in a specific area and hand over any open alcohol container.

The order does not ban responsible drinking in public places - only drinking that causes a nuisance to others – and covers Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping town centres.

People who fail to comply with a Public Spaces Protection Order could face prosecution and fines up to £1,000 or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

More details and maps of the areas covered are at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=9012

The consultation runs from Wednesday, August 9, to Wednesday, September 6.