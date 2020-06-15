Non-essential shops reopen in Stamford with people happy to keep to a social distance
Published: 11:42, 15 June 2020
| Updated: 11:47, 15 June 2020
The reopening of non-essential shops got off to a quiet start in Stamford, with people staying mindful of social distancing.
Hundreds of people are reported to have queued outside clothes shops in cities before they opened this morning (Monday, June 15). In Stamford it was a different picture, with just a handful of people with children outside New Look.
The longest queue was for a bank.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon