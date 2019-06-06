Men in Rutland can expect six years longer in good health than average – the highest healthy life expectancy of any area in England.

Rutland women also fair well, according to the Public Health England figures, with their average healthy life expectancy more than four years above the national average.

Meanwhile, in Lincolnshire both men and women have about a year less good health than a typical person in England.

The average healthy life expectancy of a man in Rutland between 2015 and 2017 was 70 years and in Lincolnshire 62 years, compared with an average of 63 years across England.

The figures were calculated by the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the death rates in each area, as well as surveys in which people self-reported their level of health.

Jo Bibby, director of health at the Health Foundation said: “These latest figures reveal once more an astonishing level of variation in people’s health due to their social and economic circumstances.

“People in the poorest areas can expect to live just 52 years in good health.”

Ian Razzell, director of Oakham Medical Practice, said: “In Rutland we’re fortunate that we have a lot of open spaces and we work on making the population active and self-supportive.

“It’s likely Rutland people get out and about more; they might have to walk or cycle to get to different places, and they live more rurally and tend to embrace the outdoor lifestyle.

“Living well is about making the right life choices - taking plenty of exercise, having a good diet and looking after minds as well as bodies.”

Dr Helen Little of Lakeside Healthcare, Stamford, said long life is strongly related to to social class, adding that Lincolnshire has significant areas of deprivation.

“The two most important things everyone can do is not smoke and keep their weight under control by taking regular exercise and eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables,” she added.

