Stamford’s retailers are joining together for a late-night shopping extravaganza, remaining open until 9pm on Thursday (December 12) with entertainment and refreshments available throughout the town.

Entertainment will be provided by the Malcolm Sargent Primary School choir, the Welland School of Dance, New College Stamford choir, Eastern School of Performing Arts and Wildcats with performances placed and moving around the town.

The Stamford Endowed Schools will be serving mulled wine from their stand at the bottom of Ironmonger Street, with all profits going towards the Stamford in Bloom programme.

#ShopStamford traders gather in Red Lion Square

Sarah Sewell, owner of the Ironmonger Street shop Energy and founder of #ShopStamford, said: “This event signifies exactly what #ShopStamford has set out to achieve in terms of bringing our community together and recognising and supporting the retailers and traders that keep our town alive.

"It is a privilege to have been part of such a large, and growing, team of people who simply want to achieve the very best we can for the place in which we live and work.”

