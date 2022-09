Patients of Lakeside Stamford GP Practice are invited to attend a meeting next month.

While a meeting of Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group was held at the town hall in April but could not be the official ‘annual general meeting’ of the group for technical reasons.

The AGM will be at meeting hall in the Stamford Hospital grounds on Monday, October 17.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford's Sheepmarket Surgery on Ryhall Road.

It will begin at 5pm.