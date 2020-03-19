A Stamford Choir will be holding virtual sessions to help combat loneliness.

Stamford Sings is inviting people along to their weekly choir practices which will be held over Skype.

Brooke Peverell, founder of Stamford choir, said: "I had to cancel practice because of the risk to others.

Stamford Sings Choir

"One of the biggest problems with this at the minute is the isolation its causing.

"For me running the choir, one of my biggest roles is bringing people together."

Stamford Sings, which was founded in 2017, requires no auditions or requirements to read music.

The choir rehearsals will take place every Wednesday at 6.45pm over a Skype call.

People will have the option to keep their microphone on and harmonise with the other singers, or keep it off so only they can hear themselves.

There will be a joining fee as other choir members have already paid to join.

To find out more e-mail: contact@sings.co.uk.

