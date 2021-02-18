People lined the streets in Stamford on Tuesday (February 16) to say farewell to Vic Couzens.

A funeral service for the well-known businessman and former Stamford AFC chairman was held at All Saints Church in the town centre.

While the service was limited to family and close friends, many more people who knew Vic turned out to pay their respects as the funeral cortege made its way through the streets of the town.

Vic, who was married to Yvonne and had two children and six grandchildren, ran the construction company V Couzens Stamford for more than 30 years. He retired from the firm in 2012.

His death, on January 20 aged 75 followed a long battle with dementia.