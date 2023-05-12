People are queuing around the block at Stamford Arts Centre for covid jabs.

The booster vaccinations are being offered to those over 75 today (Friday, May 12) on a first come, first served basis.

On Wednesday, the drop-in session closed after just two hours when the centre ran out of the 140 jabs that were available.

People queuing for covid booster jabs at Stamford Arts Centre

The vaccination session today was due to start at 9.30am, according to a poster in the arts centre window, and so people began to queue at about 9am.

When the doors opened at 10am a loud cheer could be heard along the queue, which stretched around the building and along St Mary’s Street.

Pauline Morton arrived at the arts centre just after 10am and decided the queue was already too long to join.

“I tried on Wednesday but when we got here at about 1pm they had already run out of the vaccine,” she said.

Fellow Stamford resident and friend, Susan Young, said she was fed up with people being left in the dark about healthcare, whether that be getting a GP appointment in Stamford or the future of the town’s hospital.

“I’ve no excuses for the NHS. When you get to 60 they don’t want to know.”

John Holt from Casterton joined the queue at just after 9am and was still in St Mary’s Street at 10.15am, having not even rounded the corner.

He said: “We’re not even sure if we will be vaccinated. There has been no information coming down the line.”

Cliff Hillyer from Tollbar felt they should have been able to book into half-hour slots, to prevent such a long wait for people.

“We came at midday on Wednesday and understand they had run out by 10.30am,” he said.

Margaret Middleton from Stamford said she had also heard nothing from the vaccination team during her time in the queue and was concerned for the welfare of people waiting in wheelchairs.

“They shouldn’t have to queue outside,” she said.

A man behind her had pulled a Dan Brown novel from his shopping bag and was reading it while standing in line.

Elizabeth Boos, who lives in Stamford, said she had queued from the time advertised and had heard the cheer from the front when the doors finally opened.

“Some people waiting are frail and in wheelchairs,” she said. “We have been here one-and-a-half hours and we’re not even at the door.

“People should not be treated like this. No one has come to talk to us.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board said they had taken more than 140 doses to today’s session but would not reveal the exact number because they did not want people to start calculating assumptions about the vaccination process.

He said they also cannot over-order for a site because the vaccine has to be refrigerated and that which goes unused would be wasted.

“We want people to be kind to those who are there to provide a vital service,” he said.

“This is a really important service but it is on a first come, first served bases and the flip side of this is we do not have the same guarantee as we do if the vaccinations are booked.

“We are likely to be back in Stamford in the near future and those who are eligible but have not managed to receive their vaccination will have the chance to make a booked appointment.” He said he beleived this would be offered to those in the queue if the vaccines run out again today.

He added that he would feedback to the Stamford site team that better communication was needed with people queueing.

Referring to the doors opening at 10am rather than the time that had been advertised, he said their own website had shown the correct time for two days before the session.

“Sometimes there is an innocent and very good reason why the team couldn’t open at the time stated,” he added.

“Ultimately, we are massively grateful for people’s patience and that they are coming for a vaccination, which is important.”

