Anglian Water is advising villagers to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing and food and brushing water.

The advice affects villagers in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham, Toft, Witham on the Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen, Grimsthorpe and the surrounding areas.

The water company has issued this advice as a precaution after test results showed the water may not be up to its usual high standards.

The advice also applies to drinking water for pets. But it is still OK to use your water for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

Ian Rule, director of water services for Anglian Water, said: “We’re working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, but ask people in this area to please boil their tap water and allow it to cool until further notice as a precaution.

“We’re writing directly to all homes affected with advice on what to do and we’ll regularly update customers until things return to normal.”

People can check their postcodes to see if they are affected on Anglian Water’s website.

They can also get further information by contacting Anglian Water’s Facebook and Twitter pages or via customer services department on 03457 145 145. Anyone with concerns about their health should contact their GP or NHS direct on 111.