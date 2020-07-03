Home   News   Article

Police warn people in Stamford and Rutland areas to steer clear of car cruising event in Corby

People from Stamford, Rutland and the surrounding areas are being told to steer clear of a car cruising event planned for this weekend.

Police are aware of a possible event planned on public roads and retail parks in the Corby area tomorrow (Saturday, July 4).

If an unauthorised gathering does take place anywhere, officers from Northamptonshire Police will use dispersal powers to move people on and prevent the event going ahead.

