Hens to be rehomed in Stamford by the British Hen Welfare Trust
An agricultural group is urging bird-lovers to consider rehoming ex-battery hens next month.
The British Hen Welfare Trust will be rehoming in Stamford on Sunday, September 22 and hopes that many people will add to what has become a growing trend.
In a recent survey of more than 1,000 of its 60,000 supporters, the Trust discovered that people’s love of ex-bats (the affectionate term given to ex-battery hens) shows no sign of waning.
The charity has so far found homes for more than 700,000 caged hens, many of which have not experienced life outside of a cage or had the chance to become family pets.
But to 72 per cent of the charity's supporters, ex-bats are considered just as much a part of the family as other pets.
As well as being much-loved family members, chickens are relatively inexpensive to keep once their initial needs are catered for.
Previous rehomers told the charity they spend between £10 to £25 per month on their hens.
Terry Cook, Lincolnshire co-ordinator for the welfare trust, has said: “It’s clear that keeping ex-bats is not only hugely rewarding but adds a new dimension to family life."
To rehome a small flock of your own register at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call 01884 860084 to complete the booking.