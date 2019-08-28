An agricultural group is urging bird-lovers to consider rehoming ex-battery hens next month.

The British Hen Welfare Trust will be rehoming in Stamford on Sunday, September 22 and hopes that many people will add to what has become a growing trend.

In a recent survey of more than 1,000 of its 60,000 supporters, the Trust discovered that people’s love of ex-bats (the affectionate term given to ex-battery hens) shows no sign of waning.

Esme, JK and Madge, who were adopted in Stamford by Justin Disdale

The charity has so far found homes for more than 700,000 caged hens, many of which have not experienced life outside of a cage or had the chance to become family pets.

But to 72 per cent of the charity's supporters, ex-bats are considered just as much a part of the family as other pets.

As well as being much-loved family members, chickens are relatively inexpensive to keep once their initial needs are catered for.

Previous rehomers told the charity they spend between £10 to £25 per month on their hens.

Terry Cook, Lincolnshire co-ordinator for the welfare trust, has said: “It’s clear that keeping ex-bats is not only hugely rewarding but adds a new dimension to family life."

To rehome a small flock of your own register at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call 01884 860084 to complete the booking.