John O’Connor delightfully recreates Charles Dickens’s famous first public reading of A Christmas Carol at Stamford Arts Centre on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11.

Dickens repeated this public performance more than 150 times and the effect on those witnessing itwas phenomenal. This Christmas, you can experience what it must have been like to be in the audience!

The show was produced by the European Arts Company andis suitable for those aged 14 years and above. Tickets cost£10 (£8) £6 schools from www.stamfordartscentre.com

