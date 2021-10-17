A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a stunning five-bedroom period property.

Providing elegant, spacious character accommodation with beautiful south-facing gardens, this property is situated on the edge of the historic market town of Uppingham.

Knoll House is built from mellow stone with quoins and retains many original features, including panoramic bay windows making the most of the delightful outlook over gardens, high ceilings, fireplaces and decorative plaster friezes.

The property offers extensive and well-proportioned accommodation with tastefully appointed interior arranged over three.

The twin oak doors open to a tiled entrance hallway with twin doors leading to a drawing room.

The drawing room is a generously-proportioned, dual-aspect formal reception room which features a magnificent period fireplace and oak herringbone wood-block floor, as well as southerly views over the gardens.

The dining room is a beautiful oak-panelled reception room with an original fireplace featuring carved detailing, while the dining kitchen has an excellent range of good quality units, integrated appliances and a Rangemaster stove.

A formal reception hall, a utility room and a cloakroom all lead from the dining room. An inner hall has an elegant oak dogleg staircase, while a secondary lobby leads to the cellar which has a wine cellar and a freezer room.

On the first floor there is a gallery style landing leading to four bedrooms, two of which benefit from en-suite shower rooms, and many have features such as fitted period fireplaces. There is also a study on this floor, benefitting from fitted office furniture.

On the second floor, there is a fifth bedroom.

Outside the property is approached from London Road over a shared block-paved driveway, which leads to a gravelled area of parking for up to three vehicles.

Immediately at the back of the house is a superb formal terrace with dressed-stone balustrade enjoying lovely outlook over mature south-facing gardens and underneath it - a lovely sheltered seating area.

The property also includes a detached double garage with useful loft store, a garden cellar with light and power connected and a log store.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Knoll House at 5 London Road, Uppingham, is on the market for £799,950. Call Murray estate agents on 01572 822587 for more details or to arrange a viewing.

