Person suffers smoke damage in Cottesmore fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by an ambulance crew following a fire at a home in Wenton Close, Cottesmore today (November 29).

There was five percent smoke damage to a utility room as a result of the blaze which took place around 2.50pm.

Fire crews from Oakham and Uppingham attended the incident. They used two sets of breathing apparatus and one jet to tackle the blaze.

On arrival crews found that the property was smoke logged and allowed to ventilate naturally.

The fire service believes the cause of the blaze was accidental.