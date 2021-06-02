A Stamford charity that helps elderly and terminally ill people care for their pets will be holding its first event since the pandemic on Saturday (June 5).

Between 10am and 2pm The Mutts Nutts Rescue team will be in town and outside Pets Korner in Stamford Walk raising awareness of what they do.

This includes helping with dog walking, vet and groomer visits, and pet respite care through a team of experienced local foster carers.

Mutts Nuts Rescue is based in Stamford

The charity has been providing care throughout the pandemic.

As well offering a chance to chat at Stamford Walk, and some free food samples for canines, the charity's mascots Mutty and Nutty will be out collecting in the High Street, there will be free food samples for dogs.

Bec Wilson, operations manager for The Mutts Nutts Rescue, said: "Do pop by, with or without your four-legged friend, to enjoy some canine-related chatter, to learn a little more about The Mutts Nutts Rescue, a little retail therapy in the courtyard shops, and perhaps tea and cake from Cakes and Co."

Mutty and Nutty will be collecting for the Mutts Nuts Rescue

Anyone unable to make it on Saturday but who is interested in knowing more can call 01780 654072 and leave a message, or email info@themuttsnuttsrescue.org