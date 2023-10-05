A shop selling pet products and grooming services could open at a retail park.

Pets at Home has confirmed its plans to open a branch in Stamford.

DTZ Investors, which is responsible for the Markham Retail Park in Ryhall Road, has approached South Kesteven District Council to confirm whether pet products can be sold at the site. There are restrictions in place to limit which types of products can be sold there. There would also be a grooming parlour, if plans are approved.

Markham Retail Park in Stamford

Although DTZ Investors hasn’t named the firm, a spokesperson for Pets at Home confirmed the application comes from them, but no further details are available at this stage.

The application (ref S23/1663) suggests the store could move into a one of the units which are currently occupied by Halfords or Poundstretcher.

It says: “One of the units at the retail park is proposed to be occupied by a pet retailer. At this stage that occupation by a pet retailer will either be unit two or four.”

Both companies have been approached for comment.

Questions also remain over the future of Poundland, which opened at the retail park in 2021.

Last month the company agreed to take over the lease of 71 Wilko shops, including the one in Stamford High Street.

Poundland said it is too early to say what will happen to the existing shop in Ryhall Road and expects to complete its discussions with individual landlords in early autumn.