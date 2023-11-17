A pet shop won an award for its innovative ideas to keep customers coming back.

Pet Stop in Market Deeping was named the best independent retailer by the Pet Industry Federation.

The business was opened by Paula Machin at Northfield Industrial Estate in May 2017 with the aim of offering pet products and brands which aren’t available in supermarkets.

The team from Pet Stop in Market Deeping, which was named best independent retailer by the Pet Industry Federation

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon and very proud of the team. As a business we have tried our best to be innovative by sourcing different stock and launching a loyalty card and website.

“This year we’ve had a shop refit to open up more space and most recently we launched a series of dog walks in partnership with a local magazine to inspire our dog owners with new walks.

“It’s so important for us to keep fresh so our customers and their pets love coming back to see us.”