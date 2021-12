More news, no ads

A pet shop has received a paw-sitive response to its fundraising mission.

Last month, Stamford Animal and Pet Supplies (SAPS) in Radcliffe Road held a charity raffle for the Cinnamon Trust, a charity which provides support for elderly and terminally ill people with pets.

More than £1,550 was raised by the furtastic customers, smashing their £500 initial target.