Bourne's Petorama Petshop helps Baytree Garden Centre near Spalding gather supplies for Ukranian refugees
Published: 17:33, 03 March 2022
A pet shop is collecting donations to help people in Ukraine.
Petorama Petshop staff are collecting items in West Street, Bourne until tomorrow (Friday March 3) at 11am. People can also take donations straight to Baytree Garden Centre in Weston near Spalding.
Donations will be put in a lorry and sent to the Polish border.
Some supplies are urgently required, including:
- Portable stoves
- All weather matches
- Power banks
- AA and AAA Batteries
- Flash lights
- Head torches
- Sleeping bags
- Sleeping mats
- Thermal flasks
- Polystyrene cups
- Disposal storage boxes for food
- Paramedics glasses
Baby items are also needed:
- Pre-prepared baby formula
- Food pouches
- Nappies and adult pads
- Wet wipes
- Barrier cream
- Nappy bags
Medication and first-aid supplies:
- Anti-diarrhoea tablets
- Ibuprofen
- Activated charcoal
- Bandages
- Gauze
- Chloramphenicol
- Tourniquet
- Antiseptic spray
- Antiseptic wipes
- Anti-inflammatory drugs
- Doxycyclime antibiotics
- Antiseptic healing cream
- Corvalol / Baclofen - muscle relaxant
- Pancrelipase
- Antihistamines
- Erythropoietin injections
- Epoetin injection
- Domperidone tablets
- Small scissors
- First-aid bags
Hygiene products needed:
- Soap
- Flannels
- Wash sponges
- Wash bag kits
- Roll-on deodorant
- Sanitary products
- Hand gel
- Cotton swabs
- Razors
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
Food needed:
- Ration packs
- Non-perishable foods with a long shelf-life which can be easily prepared
- Granola bars
- Oat bars
- Dried fruit
- Mixed nuts
- Tea and coffee sachets
- Small juice boxes
Pet supplies:
- Dog tinned food
- Cat tinned food