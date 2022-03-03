A pet shop is collecting donations to help people in Ukraine.

Petorama Petshop staff are collecting items in West Street, Bourne until tomorrow (Friday March 3) at 11am. People can also take donations straight to Baytree Garden Centre in Weston near Spalding.

Donations will be put in a lorry and sent to the Polish border.

Some supplies are urgently required, including:

Portable stoves

All weather matches

Power banks

AA and AAA Batteries

Flash lights

Head torches

Sleeping bags

Sleeping mats

Thermal flasks

Polystyrene cups

Disposal storage boxes for food

Paramedics glasses

Baby items are also needed:

Pre-prepared baby formula

Food pouches

Nappies and adult pads

Wet wipes

Barrier cream

Nappy bags

Medication and first-aid supplies:

Anti-diarrhoea tablets

Ibuprofen

Activated charcoal

Bandages

Gauze

Chloramphenicol

Tourniquet

Antiseptic spray

Antiseptic wipes

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Doxycyclime antibiotics

Antiseptic healing cream

Corvalol / Baclofen - muscle relaxant

Pancrelipase

Antihistamines

Erythropoietin injections

Epoetin injection

Domperidone tablets

Small scissors

First-aid bags

Hygiene products needed:

Soap

Flannels

Wash sponges

Wash bag kits

Roll-on deodorant

Sanitary products

Hand gel

Cotton swabs

Razors

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Food needed:

Ration packs

Non-perishable foods with a long shelf-life which can be easily prepared

Granola bars

Oat bars

Dried fruit

Mixed nuts

Tea and coffee sachets

Small juice boxes

Pet supplies:

Dog tinned food