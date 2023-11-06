More than 1,600 people have now signed a petition to save a special needs school.

The Parks Special School, which is based at the same site as Oakham CE Primary School, in Burley Road, Oakham is under the threat of closure by Rutland County Council which was revealed at a meeting last week.

A review of the council’s special educational needs (SEN) provision last October has resulted in a public consultation which says: “The local authority has no alternative but to propose that The Parks is no longer viable, and therefore should close as a special nursery school with effect from August 31, 2024.”

Antonia Garnett-Wright with her petition

However, inspired by concerned and angered parents of children who rely on The Parks for their SEN education needs, one mother, Antonia Garnett-Wright took it upon herself to organise the petition.

With three of her five children requiring special education needs, Mrs Garnett-Wright said: “Closing The Parks is just madness as far as I am concerned, and simply a way to pinch a few budget-balancing pennies now, for which the council will pay in much greater sums later on. The educational needs of the children of Rutland will not simply be swept under the carpet in this way.

“I organised this petition to show the people at the council who have proposed this ridiculous closure that this is not a solution that the people of Rutland agree with; and the number of signatures is being added to on a daily basis.

The Parks School in Burley Road, Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

“It was my intention to present the petition at the meeting last week, but I was told it was not the appropriate time and that I should instead present it to the cabinet at their meeting in January 2024. But surely by then they will have made their decision on The Parks, and therefore handing in the petition would be pointless.

“From what I heard last week this is merely a ‘tick box’ exercise being carried out by the council who have already made up their minds to close a wonderful, and much needed facility for these children who will then have no alternative options to go elsewhere if The Parks closes.”

Mrs Garnett Wright intends to submit the petition at the next Rutland County Council meeting on December 12. It can still be signed by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/save-the-parks-school?recruiter=1269926160&recruited_by_id=04a72a00-f6f4-11ec-b368-4da4d442326d&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard&utm_medium=copylink

Other parents of SEN children, many of whom wish to remain anonymous to protect themselves and their families, are now considering silent protests at future Rutland County Council meetings to get their message across, and have opened Facebook pages calling for the proposal to be scrapped.

The public consultation period runs until December 3, and anybody wishing to comment on the proposal should contact the council via email at: parksproposal@rutland.gov.uk

The Parks School teaches children up to seven years of age in a specialist setting. It has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.