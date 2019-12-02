A campaign group has gathered more than 500 signatures in a bid to save a green space in Stamford.

David Taylor from the Save Cherryholt Meadows group launched the online 38 Degrees petition aiming to prevent land off Cherryholt Road from being built on.

Developer Longhurst Group wants 33 ‘affordable’ homes on the 0.89ha site.

The residents of Cherryholt Road, Stamford gather against the housing proposals from the Longhurst Group

David Taylor, Chairman of Stamford First (the neighbourhood planning forum) and a campaigner for protection of green space within Stamford said: "The value of the petition is that it demonstrates to the planning committee at South Kesteven district Council the extent of the local opposition to this development.

"When combined with the evidence of material planning considerations which have been highlighted by residents in their letters to the planners in Grantham, it helps make a compelling case which we are confident that councillors will support."

"There are multiple material planning considerations including the likelihood of greater flood risk, negative impact on the conservation area and impact on residents amenities.

"However, the greatest concern amongst residents is the significant loss of well-used green space within our community.

"Green space in Stamford is precious and must be safeguarded for future generations and this land is already the subject of an application to Lincolnshire County Council requesting that it be granted village green status which would mean it could not be built on."

A spokesman for Longhurst Group, said: “The proposals are for privately-owned land, which is not public open space under planning policy or in the emerging Stamford Neighbourhood Plan.

“This site is a grass field surrounded by housing on two sides and crossed by high voltage electricity lines and pylons.

"Conservation officers have not objected to the proposals, which are in-keeping with the historic context of Stamford.

“The proposed new homes are all situated within flood zone one; an area at the lowest risk of flooding and we are confident that the Environment Agency will have no oppositions to the plans in this respect.

“The density of the proposed development is also lower than nearby Bowman’s Mews and homes have been positioned to minimise impact on adjacent properties.

“Furthermore, the proposals would have no significant effect on the biodiversity of the site.

"The enhancements we’ve proposed should provide an even better environment for wildlife. The scheme also opens up the footpath link into the site from Priory Road and encourages visitors to St Leonards Priory and the water meadows, which will not be affected.

“It’s important to note that neither Historic England, Lincolnshire County Council Highways department or South Kesteven District Council have raised objections to the application.”

The petition will be delivered to the district council, which decides on planning application.

