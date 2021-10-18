A petition signed by more than 1,600 residents will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday, October 19) calling for the return of Stamford’s Saturday waste collection service.

The document will be handed to Lincolnshire County Council's economy and environment scrutiny committee at its meeting at 10am.

Rose Battey, 18, who started the petition a few months ago when the service was suspended, will present it.

Bulky waste

The student, who is from Stamford, said “This is a well-used, accessible, local service – there is no justification for removing it.”

A previous attempt the end the service was rejected by the committee in 2016.

The petition has the support of both of Stamford’s county councillors, Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) and Kelham Cooke (Con - Stamford East).

News from the meeting will be reported on the Mercury website.