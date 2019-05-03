Petrified pigeons have been seeking refuge in a church to escape a sparrow hawk that is preying on their population.

St John’s Church in Stamford had to close its doors to the public because of a small but dedicated flock of pigeons that made it their temporary home.

Despite numerous efforts to move them on - including using the noise of a Henry vacuum cleaner and playing loud music - the birds refused to budge for 12 days, and 12 nights.

St John's Church (9497088)

As well as leaving plenty of poos on the Victorian pews, the plague of pigeons created a potential slip hazard on the stone church floor, and there was concern for the safety of visitors.

Fortunately though, on Wednesday this week the birds finally felt impelled to fly their hallowed nest.

Kate Riley, a volunteer with the Churches Conservation Trust in Stamford, said: “Around the time they moved in, I videoed a sparrow hawk in Red Lion Square which grabbed a pigeon and was busy eating it.

The sparrow hawk attacking a pigeon (9497299)

“That’s nature, and what the pigeons were doing is natural too. We can’t blame them for looking for somewhere safe.

“Inside the church, up among the carved angels is a bit like a cliff, and pigeons are, after all, rock doves.”

The church had closed its usual door onto the corner of St John’s Street and Red Lion Square, and instead kept open the south door during the day to give the birds a chance to leave.

Kate added: “I put down breadcrumbs and barley grains leading from inside the church to the entrance, and I put a bowl of water outside too, because they must have been getting dehydrated.

“I feel my prayers have been answered now they have left, but they have made a mess everywhere, and when pigeon mess sets, it sets like concrete.”

St John's Church (9497074)

St John's, one of five medieval churches in Stamford, is now open daily.