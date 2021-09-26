Long queues have formed outside fuel stations again this weekend and some pumps have run out.

The Morrisons filling station in Uffington Road, Stamford, is closed this morning (Sunday, September 26) and the queue for fuel at the Gulf garage, also in Uffington Road, was backed up onto the carriageway.

Drivers have also reported on social media that there is no fuel at the Tesco Esso filling station in North Street, Bourne.

Morrisons filling station in Uffington Road, Stamford was closed on Sunday morning

Services on the A47 at Morcott were out of diesel fuel last night (Saturday).

Police, meanwhile, are warning people not to join long fuel queues which block roads.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "This is a potential hazard for vehicles making other journeys, and may cause difficulties for emergency services trying to reach people in need.

The Gulf garage in Uffington Road, Stamford, had a long queue on Sunday morning

"While we appreciate that some people may be particularly keen to fill up their vehicles this weekend, we would respectfully ask motorists to be sensible when making judgments about joining a queue at a petrol station. If it is too long, consider returning at a different time."

The dash for fuel began on Friday after BP warned it didn't have enough tanker drivers to supply its filling stations.

The government has said there is no fuel shortage in the country and no need for panic buying.