A new online method for patients to have a medical consultation resulted in a 20 per cent drop in phone calls, according to Lakeside Healthcare Stamford.

On Wednesday last week (March 23), 'Doctrin' replaced the EConsult system used by Lakeside staff at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road. It is also used at The Hereward Practice in Bourne and Lakeside's practice in Oundle.

In a 24 hour period more than 200 consultations were submitted in Stamford, with 460 submitted since Doctrin was launched.

Doctrin has launched at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford

Hub manager, Teri White, said: "The team is absolutely delighted with the positive response that patients have given so far.

"The widespread use of Doctrin led to a 20 per cent drop in telephone calls on the first day of operation, which means we have additional capacity to deal with those who are not confident or able to use the technology.

"It is early days, but the figures and feedback have been incredibly positive, and we are confident that will continue."