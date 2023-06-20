Changes to mobile phone settings have caused an increase in accidental calls to 999.

Leicestershire Police, which covers Rutland, has noted a 25 per cent increase in “pocket dialling” following the recent update to Android phones.

An SOS call is now triggered when a button on the side of some phones is pressed five times.

Police

A social media post stated: “In the past two weeks our contact management department has seen a 25 per cent increase in calls of this nature, meaning hundreds of extra 999 calls per day.

“We take every 999 call extremely seriously, meaning if nobody responds when we answer, we work immediately to trace the call, to get in touch and ensure the caller is okay.”

Users are urged to stay on the line if they do call 999 accidentally so they can explain to the operator what has happened.

A spokesman said: “You can help us reduce demand into our phone lines so we can speak to those who really need us in an emergency.”