Visitors to the sell-out Battle Proms concert at Burghley were treated to a spectacular aerial display, music and fireworks - and not a drop of rain.

As concert-goers tucked into picnics and prepared to wave their Union Jacks along to the live music, the Red Devils parachute display team dropped by in dramatic style and world-renowned display pilot Carolyn Grace's 77-year-old Spitfire looped the loop and dipped its wings as it swooped by numerous times.

Photographer Chris Lowndes was there on behalf of the Mercury to capture patriotic scenes and faces in the crowd. Take a look through the gallery.