Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Photos from the Battle Proms at Burghley

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 23:02, 11 July 2021
 | Updated: 23:06, 11 July 2021

Visitors to the sell-out Battle Proms concert at Burghley were treated to a spectacular aerial display, music and fireworks - and not a drop of rain.

As concert-goers tucked into picnics and prepared to wave their Union Jacks along to the live music, the Red Devils parachute display team dropped by in dramatic style and world-renowned display pilot Carolyn Grace's 77-year-old Spitfire looped the loop and dipped its wings as it swooped by numerous times.

Photographer Chris Lowndes was there on behalf of the Mercury to capture patriotic scenes and faces in the crowd. Take a look through the gallery.

Gallery1

Pilot Carolyn Grace's 1944 Supermarine Spitfire completed a fantastic routine choreographed to the music. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms have developed many devotees. Photo: Chris LowndesA member of the Napoleonic cavalry. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris Lowndes (49089251)The proms got a big thumbs up. Photo: Chris LowndesPeople pulled out all the stops for the celebration of Britishness. Photo: Chris LowndesEyes on the skies over Burghley at the sound of the Spitfire's Rolls-Royce Merlin engine arrives. Photo: Chris LowndesThe outdoor event was a sell-out. Photo: Chris LowndesEveryone joined in the picnicking. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris Lowndes (49089254)Happy times being shared. Photo: Chris LowndesThe weather stayed fine despite the night before's downpours. Photo: Chris LowndesThe entertainment lasted all evening. Photo: Chris LowndesEnjoying the ambiance. Photo: Chris LowndesEntertainment from across the ages. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris Lowndes (49089261)Picnics were a key part of the event. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris LowndesProms revellers got into patriotic spirit. Photo: Chris LowndesBurghley House provided a historic backdrop. Photo: Chris LowndesThe cavalry arrived. Photo: Chris LowndesA cracking picnic. Photo: Chris LowndesDon't forget the candelabrum! Photo: Chris LowndesThe Napoleonic cavalry display. Photo: Chris LowndesIt wasn't long before the flag-waving started. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris Lowndes (49089344)Visitors to the event. Photo: Chris LowndesGood show chaps! Photo: Chris LowndesAn evening of music and entertainment. Photo: Chris LowndesEntertainment included The Battle Proms Belles. Photo: Chris LowndesThe incredible parachute display team. Photo: Chris LowndesBrilliant bowlers. Photo: Chris LowndesA limit on tickets helped the crowds to social distance outside. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Red Devils dropped in. Photo: Chris LowndesEnjoying the occasion. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley. Photo: Chris LowndesMusicians on stage. Photo: Chris LowndesScotland was well represented. Photo: Chris LowndesKeeping an eye on the action. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Napoleonic cavalry. Photo: Chris LowndesThe Battle Proms at Burghley (49089184)Fun for all ages. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE