Football fans took to the pubs in their droves in Stamford and Oakham on Sunday evening looking to witness history only to return home nursing more heartache.

Photographer Alan Walters was among them for the Mercury as he visited Bill's Bar in Oakham and The Danish Invader pub in Stamford to soak up the atmosphere.

England's success at the European Championships, combined with the easing of lockdown restrictions, have seen fans flood back to their favourite watering holes.

With the Three Lions in their first European Championship final - and only their second-ever major tournament final - there was the tantalising chance to see history in the making.

Hopes of reviving the spirit of 1966 looked on the cards as fans went wild when Luke Shaw put England in front inside two minutes.

However, after a superb first half display, the nerves and tension began to increase as Italy pushed the hosts back at Wembley Stadium and deservedly equalised.

And that familiar sinking feeling set in with the game locked at 1-1 after extra time as the match went to penalties - the wrecking ground of so many English hopes in tournaments past.

While viewers at home had sofas to crawl behind, there was no hiding place for the pub-based fan.

Peeping from behind shaking hands, they saw England blow an early shoot-out lead and miss their final three penalties as Italy sealed a dramatic win.

Despite the agony of July 11, England supporters have only 16 months to wait for their next shot at glory when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar.