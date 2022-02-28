Home   News   Article

Photo gallery of protest against plans for 650 homes at Quarry Farm in Stamford North

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 28 February 2022

More than 200 residents gathered at a 'wildlife haven' to protest against plans for a large housing development.

The Protect Quarry Farm group organised the protest at Quarry Farm, between Casterton Road and Little Casterton, yesterday (February 27) after a planning application for 650 homes and a country park was submitted to Rutland County Council.

About 40 people had expressed their intent to attend the campaign so organisers were shocked when more than 200 protesters showed up.

