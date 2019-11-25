Home   News   Article

Photos from the Stamford Christmas Market 2019 and Christmas lights switch-on

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 10:00, 25 November 2019
 | Updated: 11:21, 25 November 2019

Thousands of people visited Stamford's Christmas market on Sunday (November 24), which was held ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on in the evening.

People could browse stalls offering gifts, food and drink, as well as enjoying street entertainment that included Wansford Ukulele Band, singers, a funfair and traditional shows such as Punch and Judy.

Check out our gallery of photos by Alan Walters to see who else was there, and read this article about the lights switch-on.

Singers entertained the crowdsStamford Pantomime PlayersThomas Holliland at the stalls in Stamford LibraryThe Pennine Bernese Carters take a stroll through the crowdsPearl Wheatley and Leslie Kennedy collecting for Diabetes CareWaiting for the Punch and Judy showEntertainers played a big part in the street marketThe fun fair rides were popular with childrenSingers got people into the festive spiritThe Woven Chords sang in Red Lion SquareRutland MorrisCrowds of people enjoyed the Christmas marketThe fair attracted thousands of visitorsAlfie Topaz got to meet Father ChristmasGill Clarke, president of Stamford and District Lions Club, with Jane Amaral and Jenny OrfordThe reindeer rested up before Christmas eveItems on sale on the stallsWansford Ukulele Folk performing in Red Lion SquareThe fair proved popularChildren from St George's and Malcolm Sargent primary schools sang carols and Christmas songsThe crowds wait for Father Christmas to arriveThe procession arrivesFather Christmas arrives with Daniel Mason who won the opportunity to switch on the Christmas lightsNine-year-old Daniel Mason turned on the lights in Red Lions Square and throughout the town centreChildren from Malcolm Sargent and St George's School in Stamford performed carols and Christmas songsThe Christmas lightsThe Christmas lightsThe Christmas lightsThe Christmas lights
