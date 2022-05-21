More than 1,000 people flocked through the doors of Market Deeping Model Railway Club's exhibition, marking a glorious return for the event, captured by Mercury photographer Alan Walters.

Three halls of Stamford Welland Valley Academy were given over to displays and stands this year, reflecting the popularity of the hobby and the surge of interest in the club’s activities since its 2019 exhibition was destroyed when teenagers broke in the night before.

They were caught, charged with causing damage costing £30,000 and their parents made to pay compensation.