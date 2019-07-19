Home   News   Article

Stamford Welland Academy sports day sees records broken in athletics events

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:23, 19 July 2019
 | Updated: 17:25, 19 July 2019

Pupils at Stamford Welland Academy enjoyed a sunny sports day during their final week of the school term.

The event mixed traditional track and field events with curling, a tug of war, rounders and 'EndZone'.

School record-breakers included Jack Towers' javelin throw of 23.3m, Hayden Theodore's high jump of 1.43m and Ethan Young's 60-second 400m.

Hayden Theodore
Each of the school's 'Houses' performed well, with Davinci's Year 7 boys, Year 8 boys and Year 9 girls winning the 400m relays, while Newton won the Year 7 girls' race and Austen won the Year 10 boys' race.

Overall winner was Austen House, second was Davinci House and Newton House was third.

Teacher Sarah Campling said: "The morning events were amazing and it was a privilege to be able to walk around seeing all of the students compete.

"There was such a buzz around the field and it was a pleasure to see many of the parents turn up to support the races that went on during the afternoon."

School records that were broken:

Javelin: Jack Towers 23.30m; shot put: Bailey Pye 7.93m, Lewis North 7.15m, Erin Davidson 7.80m, Dylan Oxley 8.95m; discus: Scarlett Forster 13.71m, Tom Towers 21.36m, Holly Knight 14.74m, Harry Rawcliffe 22.14m, Erin Davidson 16.65m, Brioney McKenna 13.97; high jump: Hayden Theodore 1.43m.

800m: Scarlett Forster 2 mins 57secs; 400m: Rohann Boughey 1 min 6 secs, Lennon Hambleton 1 min 3 secs, Ethan Young 60 secs; 300m: Demi Milne 59 secs; 200m: Tamzin Williamson 32 secs, Noah Kawalec 27 secs; 100m Lennon Hambleton 11 secs, Alwen Brown 14 secs.

400m relay: Davinci Year 7 boys 1 min 0 secs, Newton Year 7 girls 1 min 3 secs, Davinci Year 8 boys 56 secs, Davinci Year 9 girls 1 min 3 secs, Austen Year 10 boys 53 secs.

