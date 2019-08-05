A Mardi Gras carnival theme to this year’s Deepings Raft race brought more than a splash of colour yesterday (Sunday).

The popular event was also helped by the rain holding off till 5pm, just when people were ready to pack up.

This year’s event also saw 40 rafts entered and 34 completing the course from Bridge Street in Deeping St James to the town centre in Market Deeping.

Andy Pelling of the Deepings said the raft races had similar numbers to previous years and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

“There were lot of people in Mardi Gras-type outfits. A drone flying above also recorded the event and fed it to Facebook.

“There were loads of stalls along the High Street in Market Deeping and Bridge Street in Deeping St James. We also had a fairground in Market Deeping Town Centre.”

Emergency services, such as Lincolnshire Police and the fire brigade also gave a ‘Blue Light’ display in the Deepings Community Centre. The fire station next door also saw fire officers give a display of cutting a vehicle.

Mr Pelling continued: “The raft race is the biggest event in the Deepings calendar, though the events committee also supports other events like the carnival. It was a great success.”

In recent years, the raft race has raised £6,000 to £7,000 for local good causes and organisers expect similar this year - although final figures won’t be known for a few weeks yet as money still comes in.

Peterborough Age Concern, Deeping United Football Club, and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance are among the good causes set to benefit from the 2019 event.

A presentation event is planned for October.

Mr Pelling added: “A massive thank you all our our sponsors, supporters and marshals.”

Winners:

Youth Race: The Festival Five - 09:21 (short course)

Main Race: The Fat Tuesday Boys - 11.50

Fun Race: The Man Cave Boys- 14.03

Ladies Race: Rio Trio- 18.47

Pub Race: The Deepings Stage - 20:57

Best Dressed Raft: A tie between Spalding Round Table and Rio Trio.

