A former Stamford School pupil is walking the length of Nepal.

Johnny Fenn attended the school from 1976 to 1986 and is now a photographer and an ambassador of The Gurkha Welfare Trust.

His route will take him over mountain terrain, across rivers with suspended bridges, and along steep mountain tracks.

Johnny anticipates the journey will take 16 weeks, covering around 1,400 miles. He aims to raise £20,000 to be split between between The Gurkha Welfare Trust, and Hello World, which connects remote communities to wifi and education.

A former British Army Officer, Johnny served 16 of his 25 years with the Brigade of Gurkhas. His Gurkha service took him to East Timor and Iraq, before becoming Deputy Chief of Staff for the Brigade of Gurkhas.

He is now a professional photographer and explorer.

Johnny is carrying a GPS tracker that shows his progress online at gwt.org.uk/news/walking-nepal

He will be joined on sections of his walk by others, including Hari Budha Magar, another ambassador for the Gurkhas. Hari is a double above-knee amputeewho will be attempting to summit Mount Everest later this year.