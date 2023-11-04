A keen photographer has launched a new social media group for people to share their wildlife snaps.

Stuart Wilson has had a passion for photography since his student days but taking voluntary redundancy from his job this year has given him more time to enjoy the hobby.

His new Facebook group, Stamford and Lincs Wildlife and Nature Group, offers a platform for other enthusiasts to share their work.

A kingfisher. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Stuart, who lives at Easton-on-the-Hill, said: “I’ve been keen on photography since my university days and would have a camera with me most of the time if I was visiting anywhere.

“Lockdown walks to a nearby nature reserve fuelled my desire for more and more wildlife photography.”

The peregrine falcons at All Saints’ Church in Stamford are one of Stuart’s favourite subjects along with a kingfisher at the town meadows.

Lunch time. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Stuart, 58, said: “The peregrines have been in Stamford since 2020 and I’ve had the opportunity to spend a lot of time watching them since I took redundancy from Cummins in May this year.

“It was really fantastic to see people’s reaction when they saw a falcon through the telescope. I’ve seen some amazing action this year.”

Away from the town, Stuart’s dream animal to photograph would be a tiger in the wild, although he admits this is unlikely.

Stuart uses an Olympus OM-1 camera for his photography. His advice for anyone wanting to take up the hobby is to spend time watching animals and insects to understand what they do and where they go.

An adult male takes flight. Photo: Stuart Wilson

He added: “In lockdown I was able to spend a couple of hours a day in a nearby nature reserve watching them. They are creatures of habit and tend to stick to a regime.

“There are quite a lot of guides on the internet too so I’d also suggest exploring some of those.”

Photographers can join Stuart’s Facebook page at Stamford & Lincs Wildlife & Nature Group.

Are you a keen photographer? Send your pictures of the area to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk