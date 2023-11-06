Photographers had their eyes to the skies on bonfire night.

While many people were admiring the bright lights of firework displays, others spotted a more natural beauty on Sunday evening (November 5).

This photo by Jamie Hassall shows the Northern Lights above Normanton Church at Rutland Water.

The Northern Lights captured by Jamie Hassall from Rutland Photography Workshops.

Jamie, who owns Rutland Photography Workshops, has seen the light show many times while teaching in the UK and Finland, but is always keen to capture them at home. He said: “It was the Guy Fawkes of Auroras for sure.”

The light show, also known as the Aurora Borealis, is created when a stream of charged particles which are escaping the sun meet with our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere. They are most commonly seen in Iceland, Norway, Finland and Greenland.

The lights could also be seen from Bourne.

Northern Lights pictured from Elsea Park in Bourne on bonfire night

Callum Steele-Wyman took this photo of the Northern Lights near Stamford

Send your photos to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk