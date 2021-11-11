An amateur wildlife photographer will have one of her pictures featured in a calendar after success in a competition.

Tanya Hughes spotted the contest online and submitted four pictures of birds; two showing robins, one of an eagle and one of an owl.

Now it's been confirmed that her image of a robin in the snow will be included in the 2022 Dynamic Bird Photography calendar compiled in the US by The Blissful Birder.

Photograph of a robin in snow by Tanya Hughes of Colsterworth and which is now going to be included in a 2022 calendar (53008763)

Tanya, aged 30, usually photographs birds, wildlife and nature from her garden or while on regular walks.

She said: "I love animals from the big to small critters.

"I entered a competition and I didn't notice it was an American calendar company. They messaged me to say they would like my photo to feature in their calendar."

Tanya, who shoots with a Nikon d5600, shares her photographs on Instagram where her username is tanyas_photography_page.

The robin was photographed in January after snow fall at her home in Colsterworth.

Tanya's love of wildlife was on display recently when she helped a bird who flew into a glass window and ended up stunned.

The blue tit found in Tanya Hughes's garden and which she helped. (53008761)

She was alerted to the injured blue tit at her home by her westie Boo.

"I went outside and saw the blue tit on the floor all dazed and confused," Tanya said.

"I brought it in and held it for a bit. After some warmth and a little scratch it looked at me to say I am ready to go and it flew off back outside."

For Tanya, having such a bird-friendly garden is great for her photography, but they can get confused by the windows.

"I get loads of birds that come into the garden and a few fly into the window. With lots of love and care, they soon get released."

The calendar is due to published on November 23. It is available for pre-order with the company able to ship calendars to the UK.

It is described as showcasing "the best bird photography from amateurs and professionals alike across the world.

"From backyard birds to waterfowl to hawks, owls, tropical birds, and so much more, this calendar highlights the tremendous diversity and wonder of our feathery friends."