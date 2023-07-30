A photographic society has welcome several new members in recent months.

The Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society welcomes those keen to improve their photographic skills in the friendly atmosphere of the monthly meetings.

The competition topic this month was “open”, which gave members the opportunity to search through their images and display those they liked best.

Rather than the more usual print entries, the images were sent by members before the meeting in digital format and published on the society’s website so that they could select the six they liked most. Points were allocated accordingly and the overall winner with the most points was Nigel Jolley. His image of a kingfisher in flight scored highly. The most liked image was by Simon Curley entitled ‘Solo Deer’.

The subjects ranged from exotic locations overseas to a very attractive image of Stamford bridge. Others included wildlife, fauna and abstract images.

During the evening, the images were projected and the author had the opportunity to describe where and how they were taken. Constructive critique was given as to how the images might be improved.

There then followed a talk on the necessity to calibrate computer screens and printers in order to achieve best results when editing images. In simple terms, the colours of an image displayed on one computer screen may appear different when viewed on another. Equipment is available to adjust the screens so that colours are displayed the same on both. Similarly, the complexities of transferring an image to a printer may result in an appearance wildly different from what was intended.

The club has been extending its activities to include some photoshoots during the year. The next one will be at Rutland Water where it is hoped to find some suitable opportunities to take wildlife pictures under the expert guidance of Jeff Davies.

The next club evening will be in September when the topic will be “Reflections”.

Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend the meeting which will be held at Great Casterton Church Hall on Thursday, September 21, at 8pm.

Full details can be found on the society’s website at www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk

The scoring results were:

First: Simon Curley; Solo Deer – 27 points

Second: Nigel Jolley; High speed hunter – 25 points

Third equal: Iain Evans; Man on a Mountain – 20 points

Third equal: Gordon Brown; Pasque Flowers – 20 points

Fourth: Sue West; Maori Warrior – 18 points

Fifth: Chris Brookes; Bruges by Night – 11 points