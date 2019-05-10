Home   News   Article

Photo gallery: Benches at Castle Dyke and the Broad Street war memorial in Stamford commemorate 100 years of the First World War, the Royal Air Force and RAF Wittering

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:57, 10 May 2019
 | Updated: 17:59, 10 May 2019

Take a look at these photos featuring three distinctive new benches installed in Stamford to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War, the Royal Air Force and RAF Wittering.

Stamford-based photographer Don Lambert was behind the idea, and lots of people and businesses contributed to make the project happen.

The benches can be seen on the corner of Castle Dyke and Bath Row in Stamford, and by the war memorial in Broad Street.

The RAF commemorative bench in Castle Dyke (10013730)The First World War commemorative bench in Castle Dyke (10013736)Tony Story with the RAF commemorative bench in Castle Dyke (10013741)The First World War commemorative bench at the Broad Street war memorial (10013747)Andrew Moore, Tony Story, Breda-Rae Griffin, Don Lambert and Mike Exton with the First World War commemorative bench at the Broad Street war memorial (10013750)Representatives from the military and town with the two commemorative benches in Castle Dyke (10013753)

