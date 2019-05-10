Take a look at these photos featuring three distinctive new benches installed in Stamford to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War, the Royal Air Force and RAF Wittering.

Stamford-based photographer Don Lambert was behind the idea, and lots of people and businesses contributed to make the project happen.

The benches can be seen on the corner of Castle Dyke and Bath Row in Stamford, and by the war memorial in Broad Street.

