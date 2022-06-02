Hundreds of people flocked to Stamford Rec to enjoy a sunny evening of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Carrying deck chairs and picnics, people arrived from all different directions and took the opportunity to say 'hello' to old friends, listen to the live music, or have a go on the games and rides.

The festivities on Thursday evening opened with a tree planting by deputy to the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Gary Waterfall, a retired Air Vice-Marshal and former Red Arrows pilot who lives locally.