Photos and video from the fire in Edward Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:42, 22 July 2022
 | Updated: 10:27, 22 July 2022

Residents were woken by loud bangs as a fire broke out close to houses and flats in Stamford.

The blaze in Edward Road was captured on video and in photos by people who were shocked to see a large plume of smoke and flames as eight vehicles caught alight.

No one was hurt in the fire but property worth thousands of pounds was destroyed.

These photos and a video, which gives an idea of how loud the fire was, were sent to the Mercury by residents.

The vehicles on fire in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: supplied
The fire could be seen from Churchill Road, Stamford. Photo: Tracey Croft
The fire outside Matt Merrill's home in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: Matt Merrill
Firefighters extinguished eight vehicles. Photo: Matt Merrill
Dawn revealed the extent of the damage. Photo: Matt Merrill
Residents spoke of their shock over fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

