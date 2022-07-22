Residents were woken by loud bangs as a fire broke out close to houses and flats in Stamford.

The blaze in Edward Road was captured on video and in photos by people who were shocked to see a large plume of smoke and flames as eight vehicles caught alight.

No one was hurt in the fire but property worth thousands of pounds was destroyed.

These photos and a video, which gives an idea of how loud the fire was, were sent to the Mercury by residents.

The vehicles on fire in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: supplied

The fire could be seen from Churchill Road, Stamford. Photo: Tracey Croft

The fire outside Matt Merrill's home in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: Matt Merrill

Firefighters extinguished eight vehicles. Photo: Matt Merrill

Dawn revealed the extent of the damage. Photo: Matt Merrill

Residents spoke of their shock over fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.