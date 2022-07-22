Photos and video from the fire in Edward Road, Stamford
Published: 08:42, 22 July 2022
| Updated: 10:27, 22 July 2022
Residents were woken by loud bangs as a fire broke out close to houses and flats in Stamford.
The blaze in Edward Road was captured on video and in photos by people who were shocked to see a large plume of smoke and flames as eight vehicles caught alight.
No one was hurt in the fire but property worth thousands of pounds was destroyed.
These photos and a video, which gives an idea of how loud the fire was, were sent to the Mercury by residents.
Residents spoke of their shock over fire.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.